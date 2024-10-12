Rescue & Recovery: Kavaraipettai Train Crash Aftermath

In a devastating rail accident, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati express derailed after colliding with a stationary goods train at Kavaraipettai on the night of October 11. Despite the chaos and damage, there were no fatalities reported, though several passengers suffered injuries.

Efforts to restore the railway line are in full swing, with authorities racing against time. The Southern Railway, assisted by senior officials and rescue teams, initiated a significant safety inspection to address the incident's causes. The timely response of Tamil Nadu's state agencies minimized further crisis.

The General Manager of Southern Railway confirmed an in-depth investigation is underway. While initial conclusions point to a signal error, a high-level inquiry will further clarify the circumstances. The incident underscores the need for stringent safety protocols in railway operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)