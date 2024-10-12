Left Menu

Karnataka's Strategic Global Push: High-Level Talks in New York

Karnataka's Industries Minister MB Patil held pivotal talks in New York with industry and academic leaders, promoting Karnataka as a hub for innovation and investment. The launch of the KWIN City and discussions with key stakeholders emphasize the state's commitment to growth in technology, space, healthcare, and education sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:58 IST
Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries of Karnataka, M.B. Patil (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, engaged in high-stakes discussions in New York on Thursday, aiming to propel the state's global partnership and investment strategies. According to official statements, the meetings highlighted Karnataka's strategic focus on attracting investment in crucial sectors like space technology, semiconductors, research, healthcare, and higher education.

A focal point of these discussions was the recently inaugurated Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation (KWIN) City, a groundbreaking 5,800-acre initiative near Dobbespet intended to complement Bengaluru and foster industrial growth. Patil's talks with Biju KK, SVP at Fidelity Center for Applied Technology, revolved around potential growth avenues in KWIN City. The Minister extended an invitation to Fidelity for the upcoming Invest Karnataka 2025 event.

Conversations with Columbia University leadership centered on involving the university in KWIN City's new education district. Columbia's participation could significantly enhance Karnataka's higher education landscape. Further engagements with Axiom Space's CRO, Tejpaul Bhatia, showcased Karnataka's ambitions in space technology, inviting Axiom to join Invest Karnataka 2025.

Patil's discussions with Blake Opsahl of Beta Technologies and Pavan Bakshi of Hunch Mobility focused on urban air mobility opportunities. The discussions aimed at establishing Beta Technologies' eVTOL operations in Karnataka, fortifying the state's urban mobility sector. Beta Technologies was urged to set up a manufacturing base in the state.

Meeting with Suresh Mirchandani from Beacon Industries, Patil underscored strategic investment prospects in Karnataka. An invitation to Beacon for Invest Karnataka 2025 was extended, demonstrating the state's commitment to industrial growth. A roundtable hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York, featuring leading U.S. executives, was also part of the engagements, emphasizing Karnataka's investment potential and readiness for international collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

