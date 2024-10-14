Air India Flight Returns to Delhi: Technical Snag Averted

A Kolkata-bound Air India flight experienced a technical issue early Monday, prompting its return to Delhi just after takeoff.

Insider sources revealed that the aircraft encountered a problem with its nose wheel, necessitating an emergency landing at the Delhi airport, which was executed without incident.

Air India confirmed that flight AI401 was brought back as a precautionary measure, with passengers set to be rebooked. Full refunds and complimentary rescheduling options are available for affected travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)