Air India Flight Returns to Delhi: Technical Snag Averted
An Air India flight bound for Kolkata returned to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue with its nose wheel. The plane landed safely, and passengers are being rebooked on alternative flights. Full refunds or rescheduling are offered to affected passengers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:19 IST
A Kolkata-bound Air India flight experienced a technical issue early Monday, prompting its return to Delhi just after takeoff.
Insider sources revealed that the aircraft encountered a problem with its nose wheel, necessitating an emergency landing at the Delhi airport, which was executed without incident.
Air India confirmed that flight AI401 was brought back as a precautionary measure, with passengers set to be rebooked. Full refunds and complimentary rescheduling options are available for affected travelers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
