Air India Flight Returns to Delhi: Technical Snag Averted

An Air India flight bound for Kolkata returned to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue with its nose wheel. The plane landed safely, and passengers are being rebooked on alternative flights. Full refunds or rescheduling are offered to affected passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Kolkata-bound Air India flight experienced a technical issue early Monday, prompting its return to Delhi just after takeoff.

Insider sources revealed that the aircraft encountered a problem with its nose wheel, necessitating an emergency landing at the Delhi airport, which was executed without incident.

Air India confirmed that flight AI401 was brought back as a precautionary measure, with passengers set to be rebooked. Full refunds and complimentary rescheduling options are available for affected travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

