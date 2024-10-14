Uganda and Turkey Join Forces For Major Railway Project

In a landmark collaboration, Uganda has partnered with Turkey's Yapi Merkezi to undertake the construction of a 272-kilometer railway line. This project symbolizes a significant stride in enhancing Uganda's infrastructure.

Dignitaries from both countries were present as the contract was finalized. The agreement was signed by Uganda's works ministry permanent secretary, Bageya Waiswa, and Yapi Merkezi's chairman, Basar Arıoğlu.

This collaborative effort is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting the transportation network across Uganda, marking a new chapter in the economic ties between Uganda and Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)