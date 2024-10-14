Left Menu

Uganda and Turkey Join Forces For Major Railway Project

Uganda and Turkey's Yapi Merkezi have partnered to construct a 272-kilometer railway. The contract was officially signed by Uganda's works ministry permanent secretary, Bageya Waiswa, and Yapi Merkezi's chairman, Basar Arıoğlu, marking a significant infrastructure development initiative for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Uganda

In a landmark collaboration, Uganda has partnered with Turkey's Yapi Merkezi to undertake the construction of a 272-kilometer railway line. This project symbolizes a significant stride in enhancing Uganda's infrastructure.

Dignitaries from both countries were present as the contract was finalized. The agreement was signed by Uganda's works ministry permanent secretary, Bageya Waiswa, and Yapi Merkezi's chairman, Basar Arıoğlu.

This collaborative effort is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting the transportation network across Uganda, marking a new chapter in the economic ties between Uganda and Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

