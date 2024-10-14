Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, a police officer and two other people died in separate road accidents in Agar Malwa and Chhatarpur. Two brothers were killed when a truck hit their car. In Chhatarpur, an assistant sub-inspector died when his car collided with a truck.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh have tragically resulted in the deaths of a police officer and two brothers, with additional individuals suffering injuries, officials reported.

In Agar Malwa district, an unfortunate accident occurred when a truck rear-ended a stationary car on Ujjain road, killing brothers Sunil and Sanjay Parmar. Three others were injured and are receiving treatment at the local hospital.

Meanwhile, in Chhatarpur, Assistant Sub-Inspector Lavkush Singh Chandel was en route to Sagar when his vehicle collided with a truck. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Chandel was declared dead upon arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

