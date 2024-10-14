Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh have tragically resulted in the deaths of a police officer and two brothers, with additional individuals suffering injuries, officials reported.

In Agar Malwa district, an unfortunate accident occurred when a truck rear-ended a stationary car on Ujjain road, killing brothers Sunil and Sanjay Parmar. Three others were injured and are receiving treatment at the local hospital.

Meanwhile, in Chhatarpur, Assistant Sub-Inspector Lavkush Singh Chandel was en route to Sagar when his vehicle collided with a truck. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Chandel was declared dead upon arrival.

