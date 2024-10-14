Starmer's Growth Pledge: Cutting Regulation to Attract Billions in Investment

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to announce a commitment to dismantle regulatory barriers that hamper economic growth, as he meets with leading global businesses at a conference aimed at enhancing Britain's investment attractiveness. Having secured office in July, Starmer focuses on ending political uncertainty and regaining investor trust to revitalize the nation's infrastructure and services.

Despite Britain's aspirations, investors remain wary, citing delays in infrastructure projects. The government, constrained by fiscal rules limiting borrowing, seeks to leverage the summit to secure substantial foreign investment, demonstrating the UK's potential as a prime destination for private capital again.

Starmer plans to advocate for streamlined regulatory processes, signaling a shift in focus for Britain's Competition and Markets Authority and other key regulators, towards fostering growth and innovation. Historical investor confidence, shaken post-Brexit, remains a challenge as the UK grapples with economic recovery amidst concerns over national debt and potential tax increases.

