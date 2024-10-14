India Advances Ethanol Blending Targets Amid Sustainable Energy Push

In a strategic move that underscores India's commitment to sustainable energy, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, announced the country's progress in ethanol blending. At the 12th CII Bioenergy Summit 2024 in New Delhi, he expressed confidence in achieving a 20% ethanol blending target ahead of the revised October 2025 deadline.

Originally slated for 2030, the target adjustment reflects forward-looking policies that have led to exceeding the previous 10% blending goal five months early. Puri emphasized the 'trilemma' facing India's energy sector: availability, affordability, and sustainability, while noting that strong market dynamics favor blending as a viable option.

The Minister shared significant accomplishments, including increased forex savings and reduced carbon emissions from 2014-2024. Blending not only substitutes crude oil but also benefits farmers by boosting their income. With 400 E100 fuel pumps operational across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, India is poised for a shift to next-gen fuels.

Puri highlighted rapid technological advancements in the sector, making strides from 2G to 4G technologies. He called for strengthened collaboration with Brazil, a key player in bioenergy, to share technology and expertise. During the summit, the importance of the Global Bioenergy Alliance, spearheaded by India, was emphasized. It unites major biofuel producers and consumers to foster development in this vital area.

His Excellency Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, Brazil's Ambassador to India, noted shared climate-related challenges, like floods impacting food security. He pointed out the Global Bioenergy Alliance's commitment to a fair energy transition during its G20 meetings, aiming to triple renewable capacity and double growth rate by 2030.

