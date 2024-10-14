NEP 2020: Paving the Path to a Future-Ready India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the transformative potential of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the USISPF India Leadership Summit held in the capital. He outlined the policy's vital role in preparing India's youth to become globally responsible citizens and a future-ready workforce.

Pradhan declared that NEP 2020, now in its fourth year, is a philosophical framework designed to instill confidence and vision among students. He asserted that competency is more critical than just obtaining degrees or certificates, as India emerges as a global economic leader in the next two decades.

The minister highlighted NEP's priority in technology integration, promotion of Indian languages, and fostering innovation. He also addressed the need for equitable, inclusive, and quality education, while announcing plans to invite foreign universities to establish campuses in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)