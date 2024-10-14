Left Menu

Himachal Youths Embark on Global Career Path

The Himachal Pradesh government has successfully launched an initiative to provide overseas jobs for local youth, with the first group heading to Saudi Arabia. A partnership with Dubai-based EFS Facilities Services Group aims to boost international placements, ensuring better employment opportunities and protection against exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:16 IST
  India

The Himachal Pradesh government's initiative to create overseas job opportunities for local youth has shown promising results, as the first group of five candidates begins employment in Saudi Arabia. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu disclosed this development on Monday.

An MoU with EFS Facilities Services Group, a Dubai-based company, aims to enhance international placements for Himachal's youth. After the Chief Minister's December 2023 visit to Dubai, EFS pledged to hire 15-20% of its workforce from the state, targeting up to 1,000 candidates annually in sectors such as hospitality and technical services.

Ensuring the wellbeing of overseas workers, the state's Labour and Employment Department will implement tracking mechanisms. The government is also promoting self-employment through the Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Scheme, encouraging sustainable entrepreneurial ventures among the state's young people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

