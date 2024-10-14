Left Menu

Sky-High Stakes: Boeing's Battle with Labor and Market Pressures

U.S. Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su intervenes in Boeing's labor dispute, as thousands of workers strike, demanding wage hikes and pension restorations. Boeing plans job cuts amidst strikes that destabilize its finances. The firm's 777X delivery delays compound its challenges, leaving industry analysts skeptical about Boeing's future forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:13 IST
Sky-High Stakes: Boeing's Battle with Labor and Market Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su traveled to Seattle to personally step into the labor dispute between Boeing and approximately 33,000 striking workers. The strike, now entering its fifth week, poses a significant threat to Boeing's financial stability, prompting the company to announce plans for cutting 17,000 jobs and incurring $5 billion in charges.

It remains unclear whether Su plans to meet with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg. A source familiar with the situation revealed that Secretary Su's Seattle visit includes meetings with both involved parties to assess the strike and propel negotiations forward. This marks her initial face-to-face intervention in the conflict, after prior remote communications with both parties.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers spokesman was unavailable, while Boeing, along with a White House representative, declined to comment. The ongoing strike, demanding a substantial wage hike and pension reinstatement, continues to strain Boeing as market competitors capitalize on labor shortages. A recent 1% decline in Boeing's stocks followed the after-hours disclosure of job cuts and production changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024