Tragic Bus Accident in Egypt: 12 Dead, 33 Injured

A tragic accident occurred as a bus carrying university students overturned on a northeastern Egyptian highway, killing 12 and injuring 33. The crash involved Galala University students returning home via the Ain Sokhna highway, although the cause of the accident remains unknown according to the health ministry.

Emergency responders quickly dispatched 28 ambulances to the scene, transporting the injured to Suez Medical Complex. However, officials have not revealed the conditions of those hurt in the crash.

This incident highlights Egypt's ongoing struggle with transportation safety. Thousands of lives are lost annually due to traffic accidents, often attributed to speeding, poor road conditions, and inadequate traffic law enforcement.

