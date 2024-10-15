Left Menu

India's Pharmaceutical Prowess: A Global Game Changer

India, a major pharmaceutical leader, hosts the most US FDA-approved plants outside the US. Generics save $219 billion for US healthcare in 2022. Dominating vaccine production, India crafts 50% globally. Reforms bolster healthcare, with Indo-US partnerships enhancing pandemic responses. Future plans prioritize innovation and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:18 IST
India's Pharmaceutical Prowess: A Global Game Changer
Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's pharmaceutical industry has cemented its status as the third-largest global player. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, speaking at the 2024 India Leadership Summit, highlighted India's pivotal role as a supplier of generic medicines, contributing significantly to healthcare savings worldwide, particularly in the U.S.

Srivastava revealed that India hosts the highest number of US FDA-approved manufacturing plants outside the United States, constituting 25% of the total. Notably, Indian pharmaceuticals saved the U.S. healthcare system $219 billion in 2022 and $1.3 trillion over the last decade. Moreover, India produces 50% of global vaccines, reinforcing its title as the 'pharmacy of the world.'

Addressing domestic healthcare challenges, Srivastava emphasized reforms in medical education through the National Medical Commission Act, boosting the number and quality of healthcare professionals. Furthermore, the Indo-US partnership deepens in areas like pandemic preparedness. Future initiatives will focus on strengthening the biopharmaceutical supply chain and fostering global health security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024