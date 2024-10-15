Garuda Construction Stocks Surge on Market Debut
Shares of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd soared over 10% on their market debut. The IPO was subscribed 7.55 times with a price range of Rs 92-95 per share. Funds raised will support working capital needs and possible acquisitions. The firm holds a robust order book of Rs 1,408.27 crore.
- Country:
- India
Shares of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd soared over 10% in their highly anticipated market debut. The stock opened at Rs 103.20 on the BSE, marking an 8.63% rise over its issue price of Rs 95. It later climbed to Rs 109.78, showcasing a significant 15.55% increase.
At the NSE, Garuda Construction's shares listed at Rs 105, a 10.52% jump. The company's market capitalization reached Rs 1,008.29 crore. The firm's IPO was heavily oversubscribed, recording 7.55 times the available shares by the final day of sales.
The IPO featured a blend of fresh equity issuance and an offer of sale by PKH Ventures, aimed at raising capital for working requirements and potential acquisitions. The Mumbai-based company is involved in multiple construction projects, maintaining an order book valued at Rs 1,408.27 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack
Defense Chiefs Discuss Iran's Aggression
Tensions Escalate in Middle East as U.S. Vows Defense Posture
Top Health News: Major Investments, Strategic Moves, and Policy Updates
Institutional investments in real estate rise 45 pc to USD 1.15 bn in Jul-Sep: Colliers