Airtel's Impactful Role in India's Telecommunication Revolution Highlighted at ITU-WTSA

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, spotlighted the transformative journey of Airtel in India's telecom sector at the 8th edition of the ITU-WTSA. He shared how Airtel has championed innovation and social responsibility, with initiatives like India's first anti-spam network aimed at blocking scam communications and boosting customer security.

Mittal expressed Airtel's steadfast commitment to working with the telecom industry and Department of Telecom to ensure the safe use of its services. He emphasized Airtel's dedication to aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a robust and empowered India, signaling its role in the country's digital revolution.

Acknowledging India's rise as a manufacturing hub, Mittal praised the nation's progression from lagging behind to leading the way in trusted telecom products fueled by initiatives like the Productivity-Linked Incentive program. He highlighted the rigorous standards overseen by the National Security Council, setting a benchmark for global practices in telecom safety.

The ongoing ITU-WTSA event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, marks a significant global gathering in India, featuring leaders and experts from over 190 countries. Discussions are set around upcoming technologies, providing India a platform to influence global telecom agendas while fostering insights for local startups and tech innovations.

The forthcoming India Mobile Congress 2024, the largest in Asia, is expected to highlight advances across the telecom ecosystem, with over 400 exhibitors and 900 startups participating. This event is set to explore themes like 6G, IoT, semiconductors, and cybersecurity, underscoring India's role as a leader in digital innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)