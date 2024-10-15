BIS Celebrates World Standards Day with Focus on Sustainable Development

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) marked World Standards Day 2024 on October 14, aligning with the global theme 'Shared Vision for a Better World,' centered around Sustainable Development Goal 9. The celebrations were graced by key government dignitaries, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and stakeholders from various sectors.

In her welcome address, Smt. Chitra Gupta emphasized the role of standards in fostering innovation and sustainability. She reiterated BIS's commitment to these values, urging stakeholders to collaborate in achieving a sustainable future. Minister Joshi highlighted the cultural integration of standards through texts like the Manu Smriti, calling for BIS-certified products.

The event featured the launch of initiatives like the BIS Standard Portal and celebrity-endorsed films to promote standards. Discussions stressed the importance of aligning Indian standards with global benchmarks, protecting consumer safety, and advancing India's progress through quality standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)