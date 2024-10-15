Generosity in Action: Charity Event Uplifts Children in Rampur

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Workout Zone hosted an inspiring charity event at Prathmik Vidyalaya in Rampur, Bulandshahr, delivering educational supplies and engaging activities to 25 children. Led by Shivam Chauhan, volunteers spent a morning creating unforgettable memories filled with laughter, generosity, and creative expression.

Kicking off at 11 AM, the event was inaugurated with warmth by Chauhan alongside volunteers Mohit Raghav, Ravi Raghav, Bhupendr Partap Singh, and Ankit Thakur. Donations included 40 biscuit packs, 25 lunch boxes, 25 kilos of snacks, five cricket sets, and various school supplies. School headmaster Jahan Singh expressed gratitude for the invaluable support, which brought smiles to children's faces as they received books, stationery, and snacks.

The day progressed with interactive sessions featuring the children and volunteers engaging in poetry, singing, and dance activities, fostering a lively atmosphere. The enthusiastic performances highlighted the children's talents, earning applause and encouragement. Shivam Chauhan reflected on the fulfillment derived from the event, emphasizing the beauty of positively impacting young lives. IYDF and Workout Zone remain committed to amplifying their charitable efforts, aiming to foster a more compassionate and nurturing society.

(With inputs from agencies.)