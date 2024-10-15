Left Menu

Garuda Construction's Market Debut: Stock Surges Over 12%

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd witnessed a substantial rise in its market debut, with shares jumping over 12% above the issue price. The company's initial public offering was oversubscribed by 7.55 times, with proceeds directed toward working capital and corporate purposes. Garuda Construction holds an order book worth Rs 1,408.27 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:23 IST
Garuda Construction's Market Debut: Stock Surges Over 12%
  • Country:
  • India

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd experienced a significant stock surge during its market debut, with shares rising over 12% above the issue price of Rs 95.

The stock opened at Rs 103.20 on the BSE, noted an 8.63% gain, and peaked at Rs 120.73, marking a 27.08% increase within the day before closing at Rs 106.83.

The company's IPO garnered a strong response, being oversubscribed 7.55 times. Funds from the IPO will support working capital needs and future acquisitions, while the firm maintains an order book of Rs 1,408.27 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024