Bomb Threat Diverts Air India Flight to Canada

An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago faced an unexpected diversion to Canada on Tuesday, following a bomb threat that emerged online, according to an airline official.

Flight AI127, scheduled for Chicago on October 15, 2024, was forced to land at Iqaluit Airport in Canada as a cautionary measure, informed Air India in a statement. Security protocols mandate a comprehensive re-screening of both the aircraft and its passengers.

The airline has engaged local agencies to assist stranded passengers, ensuring their needs are met while safety evaluations are conducted to resume travel.

