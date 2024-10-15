Left Menu

Bomb Threat Diverts Air India Flight to Canada

An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Canada due to an online bomb threat. The aircraft landed at Iqaluit Airport where passengers and baggage underwent re-screening. Air India has initiated support services for passengers until their journey can continue safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago faced an unexpected diversion to Canada on Tuesday, following a bomb threat that emerged online, according to an airline official.

Flight AI127, scheduled for Chicago on October 15, 2024, was forced to land at Iqaluit Airport in Canada as a cautionary measure, informed Air India in a statement. Security protocols mandate a comprehensive re-screening of both the aircraft and its passengers.

The airline has engaged local agencies to assist stranded passengers, ensuring their needs are met while safety evaluations are conducted to resume travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

