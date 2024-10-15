Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum Unveils New Galleries Amidst Anticipation
Egypt opened new galleries at its Grand Egyptian Museum, though King Tutankhamun's collection remains unrevealed. After over 20 years in development, the museum aims to recover antiquities from abroad. Tourism is crucial for Egypt's economy, with the museum set to boost foreign visits.
- Country:
- Egypt
On Tuesday, Egypt welcomed the public to explore newly opened galleries at its flagship Grand Egyptian Museum, although the highly anticipated King Tutankhamun collection and historic solar boats remain under wraps. The museum's grand inauguration has been delayed, following two decades of construction obstacles.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly recently announced a trial opening, inspiring interest among world leaders for the formal inauguration. Originally slated for a 2012 launch, the museum experienced numerous setbacks due to financial and political issues. In February 2023, the main entrance with its Pharaonic statues opened for visitors.
Ali Abu Al-Shish, from the Egyptian Archaeologists Union, emphasized the museum's capacity to showcase returned antiquities seized abroad. This marks a significant step in reclaiming Egypt's cultural heritage. Tourism, a vital source of foreign currency for Egypt, is expected to benefit greatly from the museum's unveiling.
