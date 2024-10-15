Left Menu

Delhi Bus Fire Sparks Safety Concerns Amid Rising Incidents

A low-floor cluster electric bus caught fire while charging at the Burari Bus Depot in North Delhi. No casualties were reported. Experts believe rising battery temperatures are a frequent cause of such fires. The IIT-Delhi-led committee is investigating the incident, part of a worrying trend of bus fires in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A low-floor cluster electric bus erupted in flames while charging at North Delhi's Burari Bus Depot, reported the Transport Department. Fortunately, no casualties emerged from the incident. Officials noted that the blaze was likely triggered by increased battery temperatures, a common issue causing such fires.

The IIT-Delhi-led Multi-Disciplinary Committee, already probing similar incidents, will visit the site to investigate further. The Fire Department received a call about the blaze at 3.20 pm and dispatched two fire tenders. They had the fire under control by 6.35 pm, according to a DFS officer.

This incident adds to over thirty similar cases reported in the last eight years, with four occurring in 2023 alone. Transport Department statistics attribute most of these fires to short circuits and engine overheating, woes exacerbated by aging buses and flagged technical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

