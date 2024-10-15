IndiGo Flight's Safe Emergency Landing amidst Bomb Threat

An IndiGo flight from Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing in Jaipur after receiving a bomb threat, airport officials reported on Tuesday. The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members, was originally scheduled to land in Lucknow but was redirected to Jaipur as a precautionary measure.

Upon arrival, the plane was moved to the airport's isolation bay where a comprehensive security check was performed. Officials confirmed that no suspicious items were discovered on the aircraft, ensuring the safety of everyone onboard.

IndiGo issued a statement affirming that flight 6E 98, en route from Dammam to Lucknow, was diverted due to a security alert. The airline highlighted its commitment to the safety and security of passengers and crew, and confirmed active collaboration with relevant authorities during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)