IndiGo Flight's Safe Emergency Landing amidst Bomb Threat

An IndiGo flight with 182 people aboard made an emergency landing in Jaipur following a bomb threat. After a thorough security check, no suspicious items were found. IndiGo emphasized the safety of all passengers and crew, affirming cooperation with authorities during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An IndiGo flight from Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing in Jaipur after receiving a bomb threat, airport officials reported on Tuesday. The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members, was originally scheduled to land in Lucknow but was redirected to Jaipur as a precautionary measure.

Upon arrival, the plane was moved to the airport's isolation bay where a comprehensive security check was performed. Officials confirmed that no suspicious items were discovered on the aircraft, ensuring the safety of everyone onboard.

IndiGo issued a statement affirming that flight 6E 98, en route from Dammam to Lucknow, was diverted due to a security alert. The airline highlighted its commitment to the safety and security of passengers and crew, and confirmed active collaboration with relevant authorities during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

