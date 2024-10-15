IndiGo Flight's Safe Emergency Landing amidst Bomb Threat
An IndiGo flight with 182 people aboard made an emergency landing in Jaipur following a bomb threat. After a thorough security check, no suspicious items were found. IndiGo emphasized the safety of all passengers and crew, affirming cooperation with authorities during the incident.
- Country:
- India
An IndiGo flight from Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing in Jaipur after receiving a bomb threat, airport officials reported on Tuesday. The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members, was originally scheduled to land in Lucknow but was redirected to Jaipur as a precautionary measure.
Upon arrival, the plane was moved to the airport's isolation bay where a comprehensive security check was performed. Officials confirmed that no suspicious items were discovered on the aircraft, ensuring the safety of everyone onboard.
IndiGo issued a statement affirming that flight 6E 98, en route from Dammam to Lucknow, was diverted due to a security alert. The airline highlighted its commitment to the safety and security of passengers and crew, and confirmed active collaboration with relevant authorities during the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IndiGo
- flight
- bomb threat
- emergency landing
- Jaipur
- security check
- Safety
- Dammam
- Lucknow
- airline
ALSO READ
Junior doctors in West Bengal resume total 'cease work', demand state government ensures safety, security.
West Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' demanding safety, security.
Junior Doctors Resume Indefinite Strike Over Safety Concerns in West Bengal
USV Incident Off Yemen Coast Raises Maritime Safety Concerns
West Bengal Junior Doctors Resume Total Cease Work Amid Safety Concerns