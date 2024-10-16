Left Menu

Air India Flight Diverted to Canada Due to Bomb Threat

An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Iqaluit, Canada, after a bomb threat was posted online. All 211 passengers and crew were safely evacuated. The airline is cooperating with authorities to identify the threat's source and promises legal actions against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 01:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India aircraft carrying 211 people from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Canada on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, officials reported.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed that the flight made an emergency landing at Iqaluit, Nunavut, where all passengers and crew disembarked safely.

Air India stated that flight AI127 was diverted as a precaution following a security threat posted online. The Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft underwent a thorough security check, while passengers were cared for with refreshments at the airport.

The airline added that agencies were activated at the airport to assist the stranded travelers and work on securing an alternative flight for their onward journey.

In recent days, Air India and other local airlines have faced multiple threats, all ultimately hoaxes, yet taken seriously per safety protocols.

The airline expressed regret over customer inconvenience and reaffirmed their full cooperation with authorities in resolving the matter. Legal action against the threat's source is considered to recover incurred damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

