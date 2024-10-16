Left Menu

Office Space Surge: India on Track for Record Leasing Year

India's office space market is poised to exceed 80 million square feet in leasing this year, surpassing the 2023 record of 74.5 million. Cushman & Wakefield report attributes this growth to strong market fundamentals and increased demand from Global Capability Centers, with vacancy rates at historic lows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:51 IST
Office Space Surge: India on Track for Record Leasing Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian office real estate market is on the brink of a historic year, with leasing expected to surpass 80 million square feet, breaking last year's record of 74.5 million square feet, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

In its third-quarter report, the real estate consultancy noted a 66 percent increase in gross leasing, reaching 24.8 million square feet across eight major cities. This marks one of the highest quarterly volumes in the sector's history.

Industry experts point to India's status as a vital outsourcing hub, driven by Global Capability Centers, as a catalyst for growth. Despite an anticipated increase in supply, the demand is likely to continue exceeding availability, pushing rental prices higher in crucial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024