Bomb Threat Forces Akasa Air Flight Turnaround

An Akasa Air flight traveling to Bengaluru was forced to return to Delhi due to a bomb threat. Flight QP1335, with over 180 passengers, landed safely. An emergency was declared at the Delhi airport following the bomb threat.

An Akasa Air flight en route to Bengaluru returned to the national capital on Wednesday afternoon following a bomb threat, sources revealed.

The Akasa Air flight, designated QP1335, had more than 180 passengers onboard and managed to land safely at the Delhi airport.

In response to the bomb threat, an emergency was declared at the airport for the incoming aircraft, the sources added. Authorities are currently investigating the threat to ensure passenger safety.

