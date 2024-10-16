Left Menu

Nifty 50: Navigating Market Waves Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Brokerage house PL Capital projects that the NSE's Nifty 50 could reach 27,867 levels in 12 months, driven by resilient sectors and cautious optimism despite geopolitical challenges. Key growth sectors include hospitals, capital goods, and telecom, with potential volatility due to elections and prolonged monsoon impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:25 IST
Brokerage firm PL Capital has projected that the National Stock Exchange's benchmark index, Nifty 50, could ascend to 27,867 points over the next 12 months. This forecast is attributed to a robust performance from various sectors amidst cautious optimism and geopolitical uncertainties.

Currently, Nifty 50 stands around the 25,000 level. In its thorough India Strategy report titled 'Festive Optimism Amidst Geopolitical Uncertainty,' PL Capital identifies promising sectors such as capital goods, infrastructure, hospitals, and e-commerce, provided they are offered at reasonable valuations. The brokerage anticipates substantial EBITDA growth in hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, as well as double-digit expansions in auto and banking sectors by September 2024.

The report highlights potential bull and bear scenarios, suggesting that Nifty could hit a high of 29,260 or dip to 25,080 depending on market conditions. While staple demands in rural regions show recovery, discretionary spending remains robust in travel and housing, although sectors like apparel and quick-service restaurants face challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

