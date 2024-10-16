GST Compensation Cess: Future Trends and Implications
The Group of Ministers, led by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, is discussing merging the GST compensation cess with existing taxes. The cess, originally meant to support states' revenue post-GST, ends in March 2026, prompting considerations on its restructuring.
In a pivotal move, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST compensation cess, led by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, convened on Wednesday to deliberate the integration of the compensation cess into the existing GST framework.
With the cessation of the compensation cess looming in March 2026, the strategy on its merger is gaining momentum. States advised against adding new goods to the list of luxury, sin, and demerit items amid this transition.
The GoM, comprising representatives from various states, will finalize its report for the GST Council by December 31. The findings could reshape tax rates and subsequently impact the fiscal landscape for years to come.
(With inputs from agencies.)
