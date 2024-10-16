Left Menu

Empowering Tomorrow: IYDF's Inspiring Charity Work at Emmanuel Orphanage

The International Youth Development Foundation, in partnership with Elite Speech and Hearing Care Clinic, held a charity event at Emmanuel Orphanage, benefitting 28 children with essential supplies and activities. The initiative aimed to cater to their basic necessities and instill confidence and hope for a brighter future.

IYDF and Elite Speech and Hearing Care Clinic Unite to Support the Growth of Orphanage Children. Image Credit: ANI
The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), alongside Elite Speech and Hearing Care Clinic, organized a heartfelt charity event at Emmanuel Orphanage in Pimpri Chinchwad on October 16. The initiative equipped 28 children with vital living and educational supplies while engaging them in warm and joyful activities.

The event aimed to address the pressing needs of orphaned children who often struggle to access basic necessities. It focused on providing essential learning materials and snacks while raising awareness about supporting vulnerable youth. Dr. Ashutosh Dubey stressed the importance of such initiatives, emphasizing the need to support orphans in building a foundation for growth and development.

Beyond fulfilling basic needs, the event offered emotional and social support, fostering confidence and hope among the children. Volunteers prepared an impressive array of educational materials, including writing supplies, puzzles, and educational kits. The children welcomed these resources enthusiastically, with Emmanuel Orphanage director Deepak Chakranarayan expressing gratitude for the support provided.

The event also stood out for its volunteer engagement. Laxmi Ramesh Pandey, Ajit Dubey, Abhishek Mishra, Amit, Brijesh Upadhayay, and Vinay Kulkarni led activities that stimulated learning and curiosity, bringing smiles to the children's faces. Dr. Dubey highlighted the significance of extending hope and emotional support to these young individuals.

IYDF aims to continue expanding its outreach by forging partnerships with businesses and communities, supported by Elite Speech and Hearing Care Clinic. Both organizations are committed to meeting the physical and emotional needs of children, ensuring a brighter future for them through ongoing initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

