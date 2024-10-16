Left Menu

Govt's Strategic Hike in Minimum Support Price Amid Elections

The Indian government announced a significant increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various rabi crops, including wheat, ahead of upcoming state elections. The hike aims to ensure profitable returns for farmers and encourage diversification, though officials deny any electoral motives behind the timing of the announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:50 IST
Govt's Strategic Hike in Minimum Support Price Amid Elections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has made a significant move by raising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat to Rs 2,425 per quintal, marking an increase of Rs 150 for the 2025-26 marketing season.

This decision, made by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, follows similar hikes for other rabi crops.

While the timing precedes key elections in states like Maharashtra, officials dismiss any electoral motives, emphasizing the aim to support farmers and promote crop diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024