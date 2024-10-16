Govt's Strategic Hike in Minimum Support Price Amid Elections
The Indian government announced a significant increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various rabi crops, including wheat, ahead of upcoming state elections. The hike aims to ensure profitable returns for farmers and encourage diversification, though officials deny any electoral motives behind the timing of the announcement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has made a significant move by raising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat to Rs 2,425 per quintal, marking an increase of Rs 150 for the 2025-26 marketing season.
This decision, made by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, follows similar hikes for other rabi crops.
While the timing precedes key elections in states like Maharashtra, officials dismiss any electoral motives, emphasizing the aim to support farmers and promote crop diversification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cocoa Theft Crisis: Farmers Armed Against Rising Threats in Cameroon
GAFSP Launches $75M Investment Window to Support Smallholder Farmers and MSMEs in Agri-Food Sector
Minister's Dialogue Initiative Aims to Boost Farmers' Income by 20%
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Engages with Farmers' Organizations, Discusses Key Agricultural Challenges and Solutions
October Deluge: Can Farmers Weather the Storm?