Govt's Strategic Hike in Minimum Support Price Amid Elections

The Indian government has made a significant move by raising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat to Rs 2,425 per quintal, marking an increase of Rs 150 for the 2025-26 marketing season.

This decision, made by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, follows similar hikes for other rabi crops.

While the timing precedes key elections in states like Maharashtra, officials dismiss any electoral motives, emphasizing the aim to support farmers and promote crop diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)