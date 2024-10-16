Government Greenlights Varanasi Multi-Tracking Mega Project

The Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has given the green light to the ambitious Varanasi-Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya multi-tracking project, carrying an estimated cost of Rs 2,642 crore.

This project entails the construction of a rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and supplementing existing tracks by adding third and fourth railway lines between Varanasi and the DDU Junction. According to a government statement, these efforts are geared to alleviate congestion and expedite infrastructural development on one of Indian Railways' busiest corridors.

Not only will this project serve as a pivotal gateway for pilgrims and tourists, but it is also expected to significantly boost freight capacity, improve connectivity, and fuel socio-economic development in the region. The initiative is part of the overarching PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, focusing on seamless connectivity and environmentally sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)