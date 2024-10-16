Left Menu

Bajaj Auto Reports 31% Decline in Q2 Profit Despite Revenue Growth

Bajaj Auto's consolidated profit after tax dropped 31% to Rs 1,385 crore in Q2 FY24, despite a rise in revenue to Rs 13,247 crore. Standalone PAT increased by 9% with 12,21,504 units sold, marking a 16% growth. An investment in Bajaj Brazil was approved by the board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:35 IST
Bajaj Auto Reports 31% Decline in Q2 Profit Despite Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto reported a significant decline in its consolidated profit after tax, which fell by 31% year on year to Rs 1,385 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024. The automotive giant had recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 2,020 crore during the same period last year.

Despite the drop in profit, the company's revenue showed promising growth, increasing to Rs 13,247 crore in the second quarter from Rs 10,838 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, Bajaj Auto saw an improvement with a 9% rise in profit after tax, clocking Rs 2,005 crore, and a sales boost of 16% with 12,21,504 units sold. Additionally, the company announced plans for a USD 10 million investment in Bajaj Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024