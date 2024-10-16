Left Menu

Transformative Changes: Union Cabinet Boosts Farmer Income & Expands Rail Network

The Union Cabinet approved a significant increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for six rabi crops, aimed at boosting farmers' income for the 2025-26 season. Additionally, a new rail-cum-road bridge and railway expansions in Varanasi seek to enhance connectivity, illustrating the government's commitment to infrastructure and farmers' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:02 IST
Transformative Changes: Union Cabinet Boosts Farmer Income & Expands Rail Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has taken a significant step toward supporting the nation's farmers by approving a considerable increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for six rabi crops. The decision aims to improve the income of farmers for the 2025-26 marketing season.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved price hikes ranging from Rs 130 to Rs 300 per quintal for the crops, with rapeseed and mustard receiving the highest increase.

In addition to bolstering farmers' income, the Cabinet's decisions extend to enhancements in the country's infrastructure. A notable approval includes a rail-cum-road bridge across the Ganga and additional railway lines between Varanasi and the DDU Junction, costing an estimated Rs 2,642 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

