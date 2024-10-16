Transformative Changes: Union Cabinet Boosts Farmer Income & Expands Rail Network

The Union Cabinet has taken a significant step toward supporting the nation's farmers by approving a considerable increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for six rabi crops. The decision aims to improve the income of farmers for the 2025-26 marketing season.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved price hikes ranging from Rs 130 to Rs 300 per quintal for the crops, with rapeseed and mustard receiving the highest increase.

In addition to bolstering farmers' income, the Cabinet's decisions extend to enhancements in the country's infrastructure. A notable approval includes a rail-cum-road bridge across the Ganga and additional railway lines between Varanasi and the DDU Junction, costing an estimated Rs 2,642 crore.

