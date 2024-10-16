Left Menu

EU Approves Eiffage's EQOS Acquisition with Conditions

The European Union approved Eiffage's acquisition of EQOS, following the agreement to divest EQOS Belgium to maintain competition in the Belgian market for railway catenary services. This decision addresses prior concerns regarding reduced market competition post-merger.

Updated: 16-10-2024 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has given the green light to Eiffage's acquisition of EQOS after both parties consented to fully divest EQOS Belgium. This move is designed to preserve EQOS Belgium as a standalone competitor against Eiffage in Belgium.

Initially, the EU had voiced apprehensions that the acquisition would significantly dampen competition within the Belgian market for the installation and maintenance of railway catenaries.

The decision to proceed with the merger, contingent upon these conditions, ensures that competitive balance is maintained, addressing the regulator's primary concerns.

