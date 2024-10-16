EU Approves Eiffage's EQOS Acquisition with Conditions
The European Union approved Eiffage's acquisition of EQOS, following the agreement to divest EQOS Belgium to maintain competition in the Belgian market for railway catenary services. This decision addresses prior concerns regarding reduced market competition post-merger.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:16 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has given the green light to Eiffage's acquisition of EQOS after both parties consented to fully divest EQOS Belgium. This move is designed to preserve EQOS Belgium as a standalone competitor against Eiffage in Belgium.
Initially, the EU had voiced apprehensions that the acquisition would significantly dampen competition within the Belgian market for the installation and maintenance of railway catenaries.
The decision to proceed with the merger, contingent upon these conditions, ensures that competitive balance is maintained, addressing the regulator's primary concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- Eiffage
- EQOS
- acquisition
- Belgium
- competition
- railway
- catenaries
- divestment
- merger
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Clinches 10th Consecutive Presidents Cup Win Amidst Fierce International Competition
ADB Approves $47 Million Loan to Digitalize Azerbaijan’s Railway System
Ant Competition Drives Birds to Higher Elevations in Mountains
RVNL Secures Major Rs 283 Crore Railway Project in Odisha
Italy Joins Race to Host Women's Euro 2029, Faces Tough Competition