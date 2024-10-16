Left Menu

Government Boosts Wheat MSP Ahead of Elections

The government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat by Rs 150 to Rs 2,425 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing season. This decision, part of a broader increase in MSP for six rabi crops, aims to ensure remunerative prices for farmers and comes ahead of key state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:11 IST
On Wednesday, the government announced a Rs 150 increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat, setting it at Rs 2,425 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing season. This strategic move occurs just as critical state elections loom on the horizon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, sanctioned the MSP hikes ranging from Rs 130 to Rs 300 per quintal for six rabi crops. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the significant increase, akin to adjustments for Kharif crops, during a media briefing post-cabinet meeting.

Moreover, the government raised the MSP for rapeseed and mustard seed by Rs 300, aiming to cut edible oil imports by boosting domestic oilseed production. The decision aligns with the Union Budget's commitment to offer support prices 1.5 times above the production cost, promoting remunerative pricing and encouraging crop diversification among farmers.

