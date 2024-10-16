MSP Hike Praised: A Boon for Farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday praised the Union government for its recent decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for six major rabi crops, notably wheat. He stated this decision would positively transform the agricultural sector by enhancing farmers' livelihoods.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced increases in the MSP ranging from Rs 130 to Rs 300 per quintal for the upcoming 2025-26 marketing season, starting April 2025. Adityanath emphasized that the Prime Minister's commitment to farmers' welfare is fostering continual progress in the agriculture sector.

In addition to the MSP increase, the Union Cabinet granted approval for a three percent rise in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for central government employees and pensioners, described by Adityanath as a festive season gift. He also acknowledged plans for a new rail and road bridge over the Ganga in Varanasi, noting that the initiative under Modi's leadership would further Kashi's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)