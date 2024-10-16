Left Menu

MSP Hike Praised: A Boon for Farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Union government's decision to increase the MSP for rabi crops. He noted the move will positively impact farmers' lives, encouraging more investment in agriculture. Additional cabinet approvals included DA and DR hikes and infrastructure projects in Varanasi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:14 IST
MSP Hike Praised: A Boon for Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday praised the Union government for its recent decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for six major rabi crops, notably wheat. He stated this decision would positively transform the agricultural sector by enhancing farmers' livelihoods.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced increases in the MSP ranging from Rs 130 to Rs 300 per quintal for the upcoming 2025-26 marketing season, starting April 2025. Adityanath emphasized that the Prime Minister's commitment to farmers' welfare is fostering continual progress in the agriculture sector.

In addition to the MSP increase, the Union Cabinet granted approval for a three percent rise in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for central government employees and pensioners, described by Adityanath as a festive season gift. He also acknowledged plans for a new rail and road bridge over the Ganga in Varanasi, noting that the initiative under Modi's leadership would further Kashi's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024