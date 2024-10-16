Police Bus Collision Leaves 15 Injured in Chhattisgarh

A private bus carrying police personnel collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, injuring at least 15 officers. The incident occurred as the personnel were returning to Sukma after completing a training program in Raipur, according to officials.

The crash took place near Sambalpur village on the Raipur-Jagdalpur national highway, when the bus driver lost control while attempting to overtake a truck. The rear-end collision resulted in injuries to several police officers.

Authorities reported that 20 police personnel, including some women, were on board at the time of the accident. The injured were transported to Dhamtari district hospital, with some already discharged. An investigation into the incident is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)