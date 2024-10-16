Police Bus Collision Leaves 15 Injured in Chhattisgarh
A private bus carrying 20 police personnel hit a truck in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, injuring 15 officers. The bus was on its way back to Sukma from a training session in Raipur when the driver lost control, leading to a rear-end collision. Some injured officers have been discharged.
- Country:
- India
A private bus carrying police personnel collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, injuring at least 15 officers. The incident occurred as the personnel were returning to Sukma after completing a training program in Raipur, according to officials.
The crash took place near Sambalpur village on the Raipur-Jagdalpur national highway, when the bus driver lost control while attempting to overtake a truck. The rear-end collision resulted in injuries to several police officers.
Authorities reported that 20 police personnel, including some women, were on board at the time of the accident. The injured were transported to Dhamtari district hospital, with some already discharged. An investigation into the incident is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Training Cyber Commandos: Empowering Police to Combat Cyber Threats
WHO Launches Mass Casualty Management Training in India at AIIMS
In defence sphere, we will move forward on training, capacity building of Jamaica's armed forces: PM Modi after talks with Jamaican PM.
WHO Academy Initiates Mass Casualty Preparedness Training at AIIMS
Rising Standards: RPF Training Centers Modernization Unveiled