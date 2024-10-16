Left Menu

Police Bus Collision Leaves 15 Injured in Chhattisgarh

A private bus carrying 20 police personnel hit a truck in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, injuring 15 officers. The bus was on its way back to Sukma from a training session in Raipur when the driver lost control, leading to a rear-end collision. Some injured officers have been discharged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhamtari | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:15 IST
Police Bus Collision Leaves 15 Injured in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private bus carrying police personnel collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, injuring at least 15 officers. The incident occurred as the personnel were returning to Sukma after completing a training program in Raipur, according to officials.

The crash took place near Sambalpur village on the Raipur-Jagdalpur national highway, when the bus driver lost control while attempting to overtake a truck. The rear-end collision resulted in injuries to several police officers.

Authorities reported that 20 police personnel, including some women, were on board at the time of the accident. The injured were transported to Dhamtari district hospital, with some already discharged. An investigation into the incident is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024