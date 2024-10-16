Left Menu

Vietnam's Ambitious Railway Expansion: Bridging Borders with China

Vietnam plans a new 427-kilometer railway to China’s Yunnan, costing $7.2 billion, aiming to enhance connectivity with its largest trading partner. Set to begin in 2030, this project highlights ongoing efforts to modernize Vietnam's aging railway system for increased passenger and cargo traffic.

Vietnam is poised to expand its railway infrastructure with a $7.2 billion project connecting Yunnan province in China to several key Vietnamese cities, including Lao Cai, Hanoi, and Haiphong, as reported by state media on Wednesday.

This venture involves constructing a 427-kilometer railway, aimed at modernizing the country's existing rail networks and meeting an expected rise in transportation demand. Officials anticipate the route will accommodate 8.3 million passengers and 17.5 million metric tons of cargo annually by 2050.

The Vietnam Railway Authority has submitted the plan for governmental approval, with construction planned to start in 2030. This initiative reflects a broader strategy to bolster Vietnam's trade and connectivity with China, marking a significant infrastructure upgrade for the nation.

