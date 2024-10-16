Vietnam's Ambitious Railway Expansion: Bridging Borders with China
Vietnam plans a new 427-kilometer railway to China’s Yunnan, costing $7.2 billion, aiming to enhance connectivity with its largest trading partner. Set to begin in 2030, this project highlights ongoing efforts to modernize Vietnam's aging railway system for increased passenger and cargo traffic.
Vietnam is poised to expand its railway infrastructure with a $7.2 billion project connecting Yunnan province in China to several key Vietnamese cities, including Lao Cai, Hanoi, and Haiphong, as reported by state media on Wednesday.
This venture involves constructing a 427-kilometer railway, aimed at modernizing the country's existing rail networks and meeting an expected rise in transportation demand. Officials anticipate the route will accommodate 8.3 million passengers and 17.5 million metric tons of cargo annually by 2050.
The Vietnam Railway Authority has submitted the plan for governmental approval, with construction planned to start in 2030. This initiative reflects a broader strategy to bolster Vietnam's trade and connectivity with China, marking a significant infrastructure upgrade for the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnam
- railway
- China
- infrastructure
- investment
- Yunnan
- transport
- connectivity
- Hanoi
- modernization
ALSO READ
David Clarke Appointed Chief Commissioner of Transport Accident Investigation Commission
GAFSP Launches $75M Investment Window to Support Smallholder Farmers and MSMEs in Agri-Food Sector
Sikh American Leader Urges Investment Boost and Military Academy for Punjab
Groundbreaking Investment: TotalEnergies and APA Corps Propel Suriname's Offshore Oil Ambitions
Unlocking Digital Growth in Eastern Africa: How Private Sector Investment is Shaping the Future of Connectivity