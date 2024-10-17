Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Game-Changing Industrial Policies

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced six transformative policies to boost industries, MSMEs, and food processing sectors. Aiming to create 20 lakh jobs and attract Rs 30 lakh crore investment in five years, the policies focus on competitive incentives, decarbonization, and technology advancements.

Updated: 17-10-2024 00:30 IST
In a historic announcement, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, unveiled six transformative policies aimed at revitalizing various sectors in the state, including industries, MSMEs, and food processing. The policies are designed to create 20 lakh jobs and draw an investment of Rs 30 lakh crore over the next five years.

The Chief Minister outlined ambitious goals such as attracting USD 10 billion in foreign direct investment and increasing the Gross Value Addition in the manufacturing sector. These initiatives are set against the backdrop of Naidu's previous successes in enhancing the ease of doing business, and the new policies emphasize 'speed of doing business' to facilitate swift regulation and investment processes.

Key sectors like aerospace, biotechnology, and electronics will benefit from rigorous incentives, while the AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy aims to transform the state into an energy self-reliant and clean hub. Additionally, the new Ratan Tata Innovation Hub is expected to propel Andhra Pradesh into a global innovation leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

