Delhi Drives Digital: e-DL and e-RC Revolution

Delhi government plans to replace current driving licenses and registration certificates with electronic versions, downloadable like Aadhaar cards. Citizens can print these or access them through apps for convenience. The initiative aims to streamline processes and tackle delays in vehicle registrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:44 IST
  • India

In a significant shift, the Delhi government is considering replacing the existing smart card system for driving licenses and registration certificates with digital versions. Officials announced on Wednesday plans for these documents to be available for download, similar to Aadhaar cards.

This innovative approach will allow Delhi residents to download and print e-DLs and e-RCs with unique IDs and QR codes, simplifying verification processes for traffic police. The electronic documents can also be stored and accessed via apps such as DigiLocker or mParivahan, enhancing convenience for license holders.

As of May 2023, Delhi's transport department has issued a substantial number of licenses and RCs, and moving forward, only digital versions will be offered. The transition aligns with efforts to address registration delays, as discussed by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The minister aims to streamline registrations and improve service efficiency by promoting digital solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

