Market Turmoil: Global Shares Falter Amid Economic Uncertainties

Global markets were on edge Thursday, as Asian shares fell to three-week lows following a lackluster housing policy briefing in China that failed to meet investor expectations. Property stocks took a hit while the euro neared an 11-week low with the European Central Bank poised for a rate cut.

Meanwhile, chipmaking power TSMC exceeded earnings forecasts and anticipated a significant revenue boost in the fourth quarter. European stock futures showed slight increases in Asia, whereas Japan's Nikkei dropped by 0.7%. Chinese stock indexes lacked clear direction after early gains faded.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose by 0.5%, still 12% beneath its recent high, as investors await further Chinese economic measures. Despite a pledge to bolster funding access for builders, concerns linger with no major new economic stimuli announced for the housing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)