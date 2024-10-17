HS2 Railway's Path to Crewe: A Private Sector Affair

The British government is poised to unveil plans for the long-awaited HS2 railway line, confirming it will extend from London's Euston station to Crewe in northern England, according to reports from LBC radio.

In a shift from previous arrangements, state-run HS2 LTD will not manage the extension to Crewe. Instead, the multibillion-pound project is set to be overseen by a private sector consortium.

This announcement marks a significant development in one of the most ambitious transport infrastructure undertakings in the UK, aiming to enhance connectivity between London and northern regions.

