Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Hits 1 Crore Production Milestone
Maruti Suzuki's Manesar facility has achieved a remarkable milestone by producing over 1 crore vehicles. This achievement places it as the fastest among Suzuki's global plants. The plant's production supports both domestic and international markets, contributing significantly to India's self-reliant and competitive automotive industry.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited celebrated a landmark achievement as its Manesar plant crossed the 1 crore cumulative production mark. The milestone vehicle, a Brezza SUV, highlights Maruti Suzuki's growing traction in the compact SUV sector.
Achieved in just 18 years, the Manesar facility is the swiftest among Suzuki's global counterparts to reach the 1 crore figure. Since its commencement in October 2006, the plant, spanning 600 acres, has manufactured models like Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso, and Celerio.
Maruti Suzuki's reach extends beyond India, with exports to Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, emphasized the company's focus on local component manufacturing, strengthening its supply chain in India. The Manesar plant has played a crucial role in Maruti Suzuki's global reach, including the Baleno's export to Japan.
The plant not only supports domestic demand but also meets international standards, enhancing Maruti Suzuki's overall annual production capacity to approximately 2.35 million units. With over 3.11 crore vehicles produced, Maruti Suzuki remains a leader in India's automotive industry.
