Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Hits 1 Crore Production Milestone

Maruti Suzuki's Manesar facility has achieved a remarkable milestone by producing over 1 crore vehicles. This achievement places it as the fastest among Suzuki's global plants. The plant's production supports both domestic and international markets, contributing significantly to India's self-reliant and competitive automotive industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:32 IST
Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Hits 1 Crore Production Milestone
Representative image (Photo: Maruti Suzuki). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited celebrated a landmark achievement as its Manesar plant crossed the 1 crore cumulative production mark. The milestone vehicle, a Brezza SUV, highlights Maruti Suzuki's growing traction in the compact SUV sector.

Achieved in just 18 years, the Manesar facility is the swiftest among Suzuki's global counterparts to reach the 1 crore figure. Since its commencement in October 2006, the plant, spanning 600 acres, has manufactured models like Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso, and Celerio.

Maruti Suzuki's reach extends beyond India, with exports to Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, emphasized the company's focus on local component manufacturing, strengthening its supply chain in India. The Manesar plant has played a crucial role in Maruti Suzuki's global reach, including the Baleno's export to Japan.

The plant not only supports domestic demand but also meets international standards, enhancing Maruti Suzuki's overall annual production capacity to approximately 2.35 million units. With over 3.11 crore vehicles produced, Maruti Suzuki remains a leader in India's automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024