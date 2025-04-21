Global Expansion of Asian Crime Syndicates: A Growing Cyberfraud Threat

Asian crime syndicates behind the sprawling multibillion-dollar cyberscam industry are expanding their global influence, according to a United Nations report released on Monday. Raids across Southeast Asia have been unable to contain their activities, pushing these networks to broaden their operations into regions such as South America and Africa.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) revealed that these criminal groups have evolved significantly, with compounds accommodating thousands of trafficked workers forced to scam victims across the globe. Despite intensified crackdowns by Southeast Asian governments, syndicates have shifted within and beyond the region, resulting in a potentially irreversible spillover.

The UNODC's report highlights the industry's growth and sophistication, urging countries to intensify efforts to disrupt the financing behind these scams. The easily scalable cyberfraud industry has surpassed other transnational crimes, with its reach extending to millions online without moving illicit goods across borders, emphasizing the necessity for coordinated global action.

(With inputs from agencies.)