Borosil Urges Anti-Dumping Duty on Chinese Solar Glass

Borosil, a leading glass manufacturer, has called on the government to impose an anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar glass imports to level the playing field for domestic producers. The appeal comes amid concerns that these imports could lead to the collapse of India's solar glass industry.

Borosil Renewables Vice Chairman Shreevar Kheruka alleges that Chinese companies are exporting solar glass at prices significantly lower than production costs, a practice facilitated by substantial government subsidies ranging from 35% to 55% of the product's cost.

This unfair competition has led to an investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), probing imports from China and Vietnam. The results could lead to duties aimed at preventing harm to local manufacturers, reinforcing fair trade policies.

