Borosil Urges Anti-Dumping Duty on Chinese Solar Glass

Borosil Renewables is advocating for an anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar glass imports to protect Indian industry. The company claims Chinese products are priced below production costs due to government subsidies, undermining local producers. India has launched a probe, and duties may be imposed if unfair practices are confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:48 IST
  • India

Borosil, a leading glass manufacturer, has called on the government to impose an anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar glass imports to level the playing field for domestic producers. The appeal comes amid concerns that these imports could lead to the collapse of India's solar glass industry.

Borosil Renewables Vice Chairman Shreevar Kheruka alleges that Chinese companies are exporting solar glass at prices significantly lower than production costs, a practice facilitated by substantial government subsidies ranging from 35% to 55% of the product's cost.

This unfair competition has led to an investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), probing imports from China and Vietnam. The results could lead to duties aimed at preventing harm to local manufacturers, reinforcing fair trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

 Global
 United States
 Global
Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

Latest News

