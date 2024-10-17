Dosti Realty Launches Saurav Ghosal Squash Academy at Dosti West County

Dosti Realty has announced the launch of the Saurav Ghosal Squash Academy at its Dosti West County township in Thane. The inauguration was graced by Saurav Ghosal himself, a leading figure in Indian squash, who highlighted the role of world-class sports facilities in nurturing talent and fostering community engagement.

Dosti West County, sprawling over 105 acres in Balkum, Thane, offers a variety of residences alongside state-of-the-art sports and recreational amenities. These include a luxurious clubhouse and numerous sports facilities, managed by Ileseum Clubs, ensuring a blend of comfort and active lifestyle for its residents.

Officials from Dosti Realty emphasized their commitment to promoting health and wellness within the community. The collaboration with Ileseum Clubs and the introduction of squash facilities, coinciding with the sport's Olympic debut, marks a significant step in enhancing the region's sports infrastructure and embodying a holistic living experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)