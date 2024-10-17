Left Menu

Crocodile Escape Drama on Telangana Highway

A lorry transporting wild animals from Patna to Bengaluru crashed in Telangana, causing two crocodiles to escape briefly. Both were recaptured quickly by forest personnel and police. All animals were safely transported, and a case was registered against the driver for rash driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:35 IST
Crocodile Escape Drama on Telangana Highway
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded in Telangana when a lorry transporting wildlife from Patna to Bengaluru overturned, temporarily setting two crocodiles loose, according to police reports. The situation was swiftly managed, and the animals were recaptured without harm.

The mishap occurred at around 1 a.m. on NH-44, near the Mondigutta forest check post in Nirmal district. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to alleged reckless driving, causing the lorry to crash into roadside cement pillars before veering off the road.

Authorities confirmed all the animals, including eight crocodiles and a white tiger, were recovered safely. Commenting on the incident, Superintendent of Police G Janaki Sharmila noted that a replacement vehicle was arranged promptly for the continued journey while legal proceedings were initiated against the driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024