Crocodile Escape Drama on Telangana Highway
A lorry transporting wild animals from Patna to Bengaluru crashed in Telangana, causing two crocodiles to escape briefly. Both were recaptured quickly by forest personnel and police. All animals were safely transported, and a case was registered against the driver for rash driving.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic incident unfolded in Telangana when a lorry transporting wildlife from Patna to Bengaluru overturned, temporarily setting two crocodiles loose, according to police reports. The situation was swiftly managed, and the animals were recaptured without harm.
The mishap occurred at around 1 a.m. on NH-44, near the Mondigutta forest check post in Nirmal district. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to alleged reckless driving, causing the lorry to crash into roadside cement pillars before veering off the road.
Authorities confirmed all the animals, including eight crocodiles and a white tiger, were recovered safely. Commenting on the incident, Superintendent of Police G Janaki Sharmila noted that a replacement vehicle was arranged promptly for the continued journey while legal proceedings were initiated against the driver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident in Kolkata: Student Killed by Excavator
Telangana Leaders Honor Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy on Birth Anniversary
Govinda's Accidental Shooting: Mumbai Crime Branch Initiates Inquiry
Singapore's Role in Bengaluru's Tech Revolution: A 30-Year Partnership
Minister's Allegations Ignite Controversy in Telangana