Crocodile Escape Drama on Telangana Highway

A dramatic incident unfolded in Telangana when a lorry transporting wildlife from Patna to Bengaluru overturned, temporarily setting two crocodiles loose, according to police reports. The situation was swiftly managed, and the animals were recaptured without harm.

The mishap occurred at around 1 a.m. on NH-44, near the Mondigutta forest check post in Nirmal district. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to alleged reckless driving, causing the lorry to crash into roadside cement pillars before veering off the road.

Authorities confirmed all the animals, including eight crocodiles and a white tiger, were recovered safely. Commenting on the incident, Superintendent of Police G Janaki Sharmila noted that a replacement vehicle was arranged promptly for the continued journey while legal proceedings were initiated against the driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)