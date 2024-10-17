Madrid Halts Iconic Sheep Herding Tradition Amid Bluetongue Variant Alert

The Madrid regional government announced the cancellation of the city's traditional annual sheep herding event, initially set for Sunday, as a precaution against a new strain of bluetongue disease.

Despite no registered cases in the Madrid area, the BTV3 variant has already emerged in southwest Spain, raising concerns. The event is part of the beloved 'Fiesta de la Trashumancia' that celebrates ancient livestock herding routes.

The government spokesperson highlighted the need to restrict livestock movement to prevent disease transmission. Meanwhile, multiple European countries have initiated vaccination campaigns against this variant.

