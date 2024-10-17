Left Menu

Madrid Halts Iconic Sheep Herding Tradition Amid Bluetongue Variant Alert

The Madrid regional government has cancelled the annual herding of sheep through city's center to prevent the spread of a new variant of bluetongue disease. Though not detected in Madrid, BTV3 variant is circulating in Europe. The decision aims to limit livestock movement as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:59 IST
Madrid Halts Iconic Sheep Herding Tradition Amid Bluetongue Variant Alert
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Madrid regional government announced the cancellation of the city's traditional annual sheep herding event, initially set for Sunday, as a precaution against a new strain of bluetongue disease.

Despite no registered cases in the Madrid area, the BTV3 variant has already emerged in southwest Spain, raising concerns. The event is part of the beloved 'Fiesta de la Trashumancia' that celebrates ancient livestock herding routes.

The government spokesperson highlighted the need to restrict livestock movement to prevent disease transmission. Meanwhile, multiple European countries have initiated vaccination campaigns against this variant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024