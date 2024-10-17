Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats in Aviation

The civil aviation ministry is ramping up efforts to address the worrying trend of hoax bomb threats targeting airlines, a senior official disclosed on Thursday. Measures under consideration include placing offenders on a no-fly list to deter future threats.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized the necessity of stringent actions and regulatory amendments to tackle bomb threats. He spoke at a ceremony for the inauguration of a civil aviation park, highlighting the succession of at least 25 threats in just four days, some causing flight diversions.

The ministry is also reviewing international practices to prescribe effective deterrents and is in consultation with various ministries and airlines. Without current provisions in aviation regulations specifically addressing bomb threats from external sources, the ministry is considering legislative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)