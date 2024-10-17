Left Menu

Bomb Threats Disrupt Indian Airlines, Social Media Handles Suspended

A surge in bomb threats targeting Indian airlines continued, with multiple flights impacted. Cybersecurity measures led to the suspension of several social media accounts posting threats. Authorities are considering stricter regulations, including a no-fly list, to address recurring hoax threats disrupting flights and affecting logistical operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:15 IST
Bomb Threats Disrupt Indian Airlines, Social Media Handles Suspended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bomb threats continue to plague Indian airlines, with multiple flights repeatedly targeted over the past four days, according to official reports.

Civil aviation authorities have taken action, suspending about 10 social media accounts responsible for these threats and exploring regulatory amendments to address the issue more effectively.

Efforts are underway to trace the origins of these threats and prevent further disruptions, with some arrests already made in connection with the hoaxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024