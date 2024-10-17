Bomb Threats Disrupt Indian Airlines, Social Media Handles Suspended
A surge in bomb threats targeting Indian airlines continued, with multiple flights impacted. Cybersecurity measures led to the suspension of several social media accounts posting threats. Authorities are considering stricter regulations, including a no-fly list, to address recurring hoax threats disrupting flights and affecting logistical operations.
Bomb threats continue to plague Indian airlines, with multiple flights repeatedly targeted over the past four days, according to official reports.
Civil aviation authorities have taken action, suspending about 10 social media accounts responsible for these threats and exploring regulatory amendments to address the issue more effectively.
Efforts are underway to trace the origins of these threats and prevent further disruptions, with some arrests already made in connection with the hoaxes.
