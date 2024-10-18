Orange O Tec Revolutionizes Textile Printing with Homer K64

Based in Surat, Gujarat, Orange O Tec Pvt Ltd is making significant strides in transforming India's textile industry through its advanced digital and auxiliary textile machinery. With over 15 years of experience and more than 500 installations across the nation, Orange O Tec has established itself as a pioneer in the field, offering cutting-edge solutions for printing needs.

The company's standout product, the Homer K64, is a digital fabric printing machine that has set a new benchmark for high-speed and precise textile printing. Designed to cater to businesses of all sizes, from startups to large corporations, the K64 is recognized as the fastest scanning printer in India, handling up to 15,000 linear meters of fabric daily. By the end of March 2025, Orange O Tec aims to increase the number of K64 installations to 20 across India.

The Homer K64's success is attributed to its multiple innovations, including high-resolution piezoelectric printheads, air blade technology for superior drying, and an advanced ink management system. This exclusive combination results in unmatched print clarity, reduced ink wastage, and compatibility with various fabric types. The machine's intuitive interface ensures user-friendliness and durability, marking it as a preferred choice for modern textile printing enterprises.

