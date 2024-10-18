Egypt's Fuel Price Hike: A New Economic Challenge

In a significant economic decision, Egypt has increased fuel prices by 10 to 17 percent, a change set to affect the cost of goods and services across the nation.

The Egyptian government's statement on Facebook cited the necessity to reduce the disparity between the selling and production costs of petroleum products as the reason for this adjustment.

As Egyptians continue to face rising inflation and a weakened currency, the government has noted that the price hikes align with conditions set by the International Monetary Fund as part of a larger bailout agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)